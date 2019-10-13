Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pexels

Lucknow: A passenger was interrogated by airport authorities here after he raised a hoax bomb threat at the Lucknow Airport, said police.

The passenger has been identified as Piyush Verma who said there was a bomb on a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight, that was scheduled to depart at 7.25 pm on Saturday. "Verma was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi. At the airport, he asked a passenger where he was travelling to. When the passenger replied that he was travelling to Chennai, Verma started screaming that there was a bomb on a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight," said Amit Kumar, Circle Officer (CO), Krishna Nagar.