New Delhi: A ten-year-old passenger sustained burns onboard a flight to Frankfurt, Germany on August 11 when a hot beverage spilled on her thighs.

The child was travelling with her parents. The incident happened when a flight attendant purportedly failed to secure the lid of the hot beverage.

According to the family, the incident took place due to the negligence of crew member.

“One of the crew members on Flight UK25 slipped and spilled the hot chocolate drink on 10-year-old victim Tara, causing second-degree burns on her left thigh. A paramedic on board provided immediate first aid,” the parents of the girl told ANI.

They further said that the girl was later taken to Sanaa Clinicum Offenbach where Dr Nawar Bunni administered 1 gram of morphine for pain and irritation.

The incident was reported onboard Vistara flight UK25 flying from New Delhi to Frankfurt on August 11.

Airline response

Vistara has confirmed the above incident and contradicted the parents' version, saying it happened when the child was being "playful".

"We confirm an unfortunate incident occurred onboard UK25 flying from Delhi to Frankfurt on 11 August 2023, where a child sustained injuries due to spillage of hot beverage on the body. Our cabin crew had served hot chocolate to the child at the request of her parents, however, the beverage spilled on her since the child was playful during the service,” Vistara said in a statement.

“In line with the SOPs, our crew immediately provided first-aid as warranted for the spill, and sought support from a paramedic onboard, who volunteered to assist until the flight landed in Frankfurt,” the airline added.

The airline company provided medical care at Frankfurt Airport immediately after the flight landed and offered full reimbursement of medical expenses to the victim's family.

“We have conveyed to the customer that all medical expenses arising from this incident will be reimbursed by us. We continue to discuss with the customer and provide any further assistance as required. We are also reviewing and refining our processes, wherever required, to ensure such situations are avoided in the future. As always, safety and comfort of our customers is of utmost importance to us,” Vistara Spokesperson said.

Apology from crew, airline

The victim's family demanded an apology from the airline and crew members.

“The hostess also made no effort to come and apologize for her mistake. They just ignored the whole incident. No one at the airport came forward to help with the baggage, get the rerouting done or assist with the hospital services. They also did not organize a stay for the duo in Frankfurt,” the family claimed. These statements are in a direct contradiction to Vistara's statement.

Vistara, on their part, claimed that team members were constantly in touch with the victim's family for assistance.