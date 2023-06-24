Washington DC: Mary Millben, a prominent African-American actress and singer, gave everyone goosebumps by singing India's national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community.
After crooning 'Jana Gana Mana', Mary greeted PM Modi and sought his blessings by touching his feet.
This particular moment has been doing rounds on the internet.
Mary also spoke to ANI and expressed her admiration for PM Modi.
"I am so honoured to be here. The PM is such a wonderful and kind man. It was an honour to be a part of his State visit this week. I loved hearing the crowd sing the National Anthem. You could hear the passion in all of their voices. True honour to be here tonight," she said.
Recently, Mary performed Yoga with PM Modi on International Yoga Day at the UN headquarters.
During his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended various events and met top Indian and American CEOs. He received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House upon his arrival. He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.
He is now all set to embark on his first-ever state visit to Egypt.
