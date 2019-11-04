Virat Kohli Image Credit: AFP

Mumbai: A first-of-its-kind superhero show based on India captain Virat Kohli will hit the airwaves in India and in 70 plus countries through Star network worldwide and Hotstar on Tuesday, the batsman's 31st birthday.

Super 'V' is a show about a 15-year old a cricketing prodigy who discovers his superpowers, fights super villains and saves the world.

The show, Super 'V', gives young teenagers the opportunity to relate to the story of this young superhero and try and understand how to deal with situations and dilemmas that teenagers of today face, a statement said.