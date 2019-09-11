Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan urges people to declare their hidden assets to avoid legal action against them. Image Credit: Twitter/video grab

MIRPUR: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a big jalsa (rally) in Muzzafarabad over the weekend.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Pakistani leader said that he is going to do a big jalsa in Pakistan-administered Kashmir's capital, Muzzafarabad, on September 13.

The solidarity rally to be held this weekend will be led by Khan during a day-long official visit to Muzaffarabad next Friday — September 13.

Meanwhile, the PTI AJK Chapter's President Barrister Sultan expressed grave concern over the fast-deteriorating human rights situation in the bleeding vale of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that India has turned Kashmir the world's largest prison and its garrison "unleashing the history's worst reign of state terrorism and violence against the innocent Kashmiris, who are imprisoned in their houses, besides various notorious jails and torture cells in the turbulent occupied state."