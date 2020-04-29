Shanghai: Mainland China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for April 28, up from 6 reported a day earlier, putting its total number of COVID-19 infections to date at 82,858.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that the number of imported cases involving travellers from overseas rose to 21 on Tuesday from 3 a day earlier. New asymptomatic cases, involving patients infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, fell to 26 from 40 the previous day.