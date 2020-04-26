Rickshaw driver ensures riders are practicing social distancing Image Credit: Twitter

A video of a rickshaw driver being creative and separating his passenger area into several compartments for people to take a ride while maintaining social distancing has earned him praise online.

Indian industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra shared the clip on his Twitter account showing the innovative way of practising social distancing while travelling.

The post, Mahindra, @anandmahindra, shared, shows how the driver compartmentalised his vehicle in a manner that no two passengers come in direct physical contact with each other to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The man recording the video is heard saying: "This is called corona innovation. The driver has divided one vehicle into four chambers. This is an innovative idea indeed. Thank you."

Mahindra appreciated the driver’s efforts and praised him in his post: “The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate and adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me.”

The businessman also tagged Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. He asked him to hire the driver as an advisor.

It is unclear where the video was shot. Some online comments suggest that the clip was taken in Bangladesh.

Since the upload, the post has received more than 40,000 likes and over 8,700 retweets with netizens praising the tuk-tuk owner for his creativity.

Tweep @PNJoshiACM wrote: "Wow! Just superb. The capabilities of Indian people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances."

Some even praised Mahindra for his quick response. User @learnntrade1 tweeted: "Sir, this country needs more people like you who take decisions immediately."