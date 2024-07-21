DHAKA: Bangladesh’s top court on Sunday scaled back — but did not abolish — a contentious quota system for civil service job applicants after the scheme’s reintroduction last month precipitated deadly nationwide civil strife.

“The Supreme Court has said the High Court verdict was illegal,” attorney-general A.M. Amin Uddin told AFP, referring to an earlier ruling that reintroduced the quotas.

He added that five per cent of civil service jobs would remain reserved for children of independence war veterans and two per cent for other categories.

The court also asked student protesters to “return to class” after issuing its verdict, a lawyer involved in the case told AFP.

“The court has asked the students to return to class,” said Shah Monjurul Hoque, who represented two students in a case seeking to overturn the quota scheme.

What began as a protest against politicised admission quotas for sought-after government jobs snowballed this week into some of the worst unrest of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, that saw 151 protesters killed.

Soldiers were patrolling cities across Bangladesh after riot police failed to restore order, while a nationwide internet blackout since Thursday has drastically restricted the flow of information to the outside world.

Hasina hinted to the public this week that the scheme would be scrapped.

Curfew extended

Police have arrested several members of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Students Against Discrimination, the main protest organising group.

Bangladesh home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told AFP that the curfew imposed on Saturday would continue “until the situation improves”.

He said that in addition to the torching of government buildings and police posts by protesters, arson attacks had left Dhaka’s metro rail network inoperable.

“They are carrying out destructive activities targeting the government,” Khan said, blaming the BNP and the Islamist party Jamaat for stoking the violence.

On Friday a crowd of thousands besieged a prison in the central district of Narsingdi armed with machetes and steel rods, freeing more than 800 prisoners before setting part of the facility ablaze.

“They set fire to three barracks in the jail including a two-floor building,” the jail’s warden Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad told AFP. “They freed the inmates. We took refuge in our homes. Some of us were injured.”