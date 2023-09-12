The luxury armored train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has crossed into Russia ahead of a summit with President Vladimir Putin, global media agencies reported on Tuesday.

It is a first for Kim since 2019. Kim does not travel abroad frequently, making just seven trips away from his country and twice stepping across the inter-Korean border in his 12 years in power.

The train ride itself is not unique for North Korean leaders. A report by the BBC said that the tradition of long-distance travel via train was started by Kim Il Sung -- Kim Jong-un's grandfather. The leader used to take his own locomotive on trips to Vietnam and Eastern Europe.

Kim Jong-un's father Kim Jong Il, who ruled North Korea from 1994 until his death in 2011, took 10 days to get to Moscow in 2001 to hold a meeting with Putin.

Who is on the train?

Based on photos released by North Korean state media Kim’s delegation likely includes his foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, and his top two military officials – Korean People’s Army Marshals Ri Pyong Chol and Pak Jong Chon.

The other officials include Pak Thae Song, chairman of North Korea’s space science and technology committee, and Navy Adm. Kim Myong Sik.

Wearing a black suit and flanked by uniformed defence officials, North Korean state media images showed Kim waving from the doorway of his heavily-armoured private train with green-and-gold livery as it departed Pyongyang station Sunday evening.

About the train

It is a very slow journey because the train is designed to withstand major attacks. The train is travelling at just 50km per hour, according to media reports.

The train crossed into Primorsky region from North Korea, with images showing a train with dark green carriages being pulled along a track by a Russian Railways locomotive.

In November 2009, South Korean daily Chosun Ilbo reported that the armoured train featured around 90 carriages.

It also had conference rooms, audience chambers and bedrooms, with satellite phones and flat-screen televisions installed for briefings.

Russian military commander Konstantin Pulikovsky, who accompanied the former North Korean leader on the 2001 ride, said his memoir "Orient Express" that "it was possible to order any dish of Russian, Chinese, Korean, Japanese and French cuisine", the BBC reported.

He wrote that live lobsters were transported to the train to ensure the availability of fresh delicacies, while cases of red grape from Bordeaux and Burgundy were also flown in from Paris.

Meeting

Putin and Kim are set to meet in the Russian Far Eastern region in the coming days, Russia's Interfax agency reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The two leaders will have a one-on-one meeting to discuss bilateral cooperation, state news agency Tass reported.

Kim and Putin will have an official lunch and won't have a press-conference, Peskov said.