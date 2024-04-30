Washington: US authorities have issued a new mandate that will require carmakers to install automatic emergency braking systems on new vehicles beginning in 2029.

The rule, aimed at reducing roadway deaths, requires that automatic braking technology on passenger cars and light trucks kick in to prevent a crash at speeds as fast as 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers), according to a statement Monday from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Carmakers had argued NHTSA rules requiring cars equipped with automatic brakes be capable of completely avoiding contact with objects or people at high speeds were impractical.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement the automatic braking mandate "will save hundreds of lives."