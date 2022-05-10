Washington: US authorities said they captured Monday a fugitive inmate and a prison guard believed to have helped him escape, after an intense 10-day manhunt that riveted America.
“Casey White is in custody,” said Rick Singleton, the sheriff of Lauderdale County in Alabama, referring to the inmate that was half of the jailbreak couple believe to have been romatically involved.
The guard, Vicky White — no relation — has been taken to hospital with an injury after the arrest in Indiana, said Singleton.