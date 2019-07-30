St Louis: Authorities are investigating after a man said he found the body of an infant in a freezer while cleaning out his mother's St. Louis apartment after she died.

Adam Smith told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he made the discovery when he opened a box on Sunday that his mom had kept in her freezer for decades, bringing it along with her throughout various moves. He says he was going through his mom's belongings after she died on July 21 at the age of 68 from lung cancer.