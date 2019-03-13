Experts say parents need to stop all the hovering

• Ask your child, “Am I over-involved? Is it helpful or harmful to you? How would you like me to be involved?”

• Getting your child into the wrong college, signed up for extra-curriculars that don’t interest him, is misrepresenting who your child is. He will end up in a life he didn’t want.

• “The best way parents can help their kids is to give them the tools to do things themselves,” said Paparella Ganjian, an educational consultant.

• Experts say parents need to stop all the hovering, doing everything for their children.