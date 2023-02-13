New York: A man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured several pedestrians in New York City on Monday before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn.
The "violent rampage" through the Bay Ridge neighborhood left eight people injured, including an officer, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell told a news conference on Monday afternoon, standing in front of the intersection where the truck came to a stop.
The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighbourhood of Brooklyn, hitting people on a sidewalk at one point, before police stopped it more than 3 miles (5 kilometers) away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan.
Two people are in critical condition, two are in serious condition and four sustained minor injuries, she said.
A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams said a suspect was in custody.
Shortly after the arrest, Justin Brannan, a city council member who represents the area, told NY1 that the incident "seemed random but was obviously on purpose."
"This driver knew what he was doing, knew that he was hitting people," Brannan said, adding that when the driver was pulled over, he told police, "I want to die."
“There are no additional credible threats at this time,” Fabien Levy tweeted.
Aerial video from news helicopters showed the truck on a sidewalk, its path blocked by a police cruiser. Authorities were examining the truck to make sure it didn't contain explosives.