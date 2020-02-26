Cheetahs are considered to be a ‘vulnerable’ species with only 7,100 left in the wild

The cubs were born on February 19, and the zoo announced their arrival on February 24.

Dubai: In a scientific breakthrough, two cheetah cubs were born at the Columbus Zoo in Ohio using In vitro fertilization (IVF), for the first time, to a surrogate cheetah mother.

According to a report by US-based broadcast channel CNN, the surrogate mother cheetah is three-years-old and their biological mother is 6 and a half-year-old Kibibi.

The report stated that semen from a male cheetah in Texas was collected by scientists at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute and the Columbus Zoo, and was frozen. They then harvested the eggs from the biological mother last year and the fertilized embryos were transferred to Izzy, the surrogate cheetah mother.

The report added that this was the third time the process was attempted, but the first time it was successful.

Online reactions

Pictures of the fur babies were shared on twitter and users praised the breakthrough.

Tweep @HiraGul78821842 posted: “Over past 50 years, cheetahs have become extinct in at least 13 countries. Only 7,500 cheetah species’ left wild … IVF technique of genetic engineering offers hope in saving diversity of threatened species.”

Tweep @pourmecoffee posted a picture of the cub with the caption: “Yell it out. ‘First ever cheetah cubs born using IVF and a surrogate.’”

@ShetaniCheetah posted: “Amazing news for the cheetah conservation effort! These little cubs who share my birthday are the first in the world to be born after a successful IVF treatment!”

And @cakesandtacos posted: “Cheetahs are facing extinction but thanks to IVF and surrogacy there is hope for the future of this big cat breed. Two cheetah cubs were born at the Columbus Zoo …”

Why is this breakthrough important?

According to statistics, cheetahs are considered to be a ‘vulnerable’ species as their population is decreasing.

The website of the United Nations’ World Wildlife Day states that the future of the planet’s fastest animal remains “uncertain”. There are only 7,100 cheetahs left in the wild.

The success of the IVF procedure, puts hope on the possibility of growing the population of these big cats.

Facts about cheetahs

