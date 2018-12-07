The interviews with Comey and Lynch are not likely to satisfy several rank-and-file Republican members of the panels who are closely allied with President Donald Trump. They are far more concerned with seeing the joint probe once more interview Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Lawmakers like Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan, who is set to become the Oversight Committee’s ranking Republican next year, are particularly interested in asking Rosenstein to explain comments that he reportedly made to colleagues suggesting that they tape conversations with Trump and possibly seek to remove him from office using procedures outlined in the 25th Amendment.