Indeed a majority of analysts have a buy rating on the stock — 41 compared with just three sells. And analysts on average are looking for the shares to rise to $189 in the next 12 months, showing that the market isn’t too concerned about a fine being levied against Facebook or other material risk to the stock. The shares, which are down about 24 per cent this year, bucked the broader markets decline on Thursday and were little changed at $133.50.