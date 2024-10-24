ZEBULON: Donald Trump boasted on Wednesday of almost daily conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that he has a very good relationship with the Israeli prime minister.

Trump has previously cast himself as Israel's "protector" and said Netanyahu's government must "finish the problem" in its war against Hamas.

"Bibi called me yesterday, called me the day before," said the Republican candidate, using Netanyahu's nickname.

"We have a very good relationship," Trump said at a campaign rally in the US state of Georgia, adding: "We're going to work with them very closely."

Trump had already reported a telephone conversation with Netanyahu on Saturday, claiming that the Israeli leader "wants my view on things."

The last public call between US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu was on October 17, when the American leader congratulated his Israeli counterpart on the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, according to the White House.