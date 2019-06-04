The US secretary of state had criticised Beijing’s human rights record

BEIJING: China on Tuesday slammed Mike Pompeo for “lunatic ravings and babbling nonsense” after the US secretary of state criticised Beijing’s human rights record in a statement issued on the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Pompeo’s statement “maliciously attacks China’s political system, denigrates the state of China’s human rights and religious affairs, wantonly criticises China’s Xinjiang policy and severely interferes in China’s domestic affairs”, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a regular press briefing.