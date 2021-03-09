Decision could aid an estimated 320,000 who have fled turmoil in their home country

Washington: The Biden administration is granting temporary protected status to Venezuelan migrants living in the United States and is also working to coordinate international pressure against President Nicolas Maduro to hold free and fair elections, senior US officials said on Monday.

The decision, which could aid an estimated 320,000 people, fulfills a promise that President Joe Biden made during the 2020 election campaign to give shelter to Venezuelans who left their homeland amid economic collapse, humanitarian crisis and political turmoil under Maduro.

Venezuelans in the United States will have to show they have been residing in the country continuously as of March 8, 2021, to qualify for the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation, the officials told reporters. If they meet the criteria, they will be given an 18-month reprieve to stay and can also obtain work permits.

The decision stems from extraordinary temporary conditions in Venezuela, including widespread hunger and malnutrition, growing presence and influence of non-state armed groups, a crumbling infrastructure, one official said.

It is not safe for them to return, the official added.

Some 5.4 million Venezuelans have emigrated in recent years, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

When Biden took office on Jan. 20, he inherited from his predecessor, Donald Trump, an array of harsh sanctions that further tightened the economic noose on the OPEC state but failed to unseat Maduro.

One of the administration officials reiterated the White House position, reported by Reuters late last month, that Biden is in no rush to lift sanctions on Venezuela.

But the official stressed that Biden was moving away from the mostly unilateral approach of Trumps maximum pressure campaign and coordinating more closely with partners, including the European Union and Latin American and Caribbean allies, to force Maduro to hold free and fair elections.

The official insisted that Maduro and his loyalists will find no quarter anywhere until they negotiate in earnest with the opposition. However, Maduro has shown no signs of giving ground.

At the same time, the official said, Washington is reviewing Venezuela sanctions to make sure they are effective against intended targets and not unnecessarily punishing the Venezuelan people.

Bidens administration is continuing to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president. Dozens of countries have backed Guaidos claim following Maduros re-election in 2018 in a vote Western governments called a sham, though cracks recently have appeared in Guaido’s international support.

“The Venezuelans who have been forced to flee to the United States in fear for their lives can now sleep easier knowing the United States is in solidarity with our people,” Guaido said in a statement about Monday’s announcement.

The Trump administration had resisted granting TPS to Venezuelans despite calls from Democrats and some Republicans.

But on his last full day in office Trump issued an order temporarily blocking deportations of Venezuelans.

The announcement appeared aimed in part at clearing up confusion surrounding Trump’s last-minute move and providing Venezuelans with formal legal status.