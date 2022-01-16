Texas: All hostages held by a gunman at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, have been freed, while the captor is reported to be dead.
"Prayers answered," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a tweet. "All hostages are out alive and safe."
The hostage-taker is dead, the Associated Press reported, citing an unidentified law enforcement official. The gunman took a rabbi and three of his congregation hostage during a livestreamed Facebook service at the synagogue in the Dallas area Saturday morning.
Police earlier surrounded Congregation Beth Israel and evacuated nearby residents. FBI negotiators were on the scene, and SWAT trucks were present in the area.
President Joe Biden was briefed and his senior team was monitoring the situation, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a tweet.
Harold Gernsbacher, chairman of the Secure Community Network, an organization responsible for the safety of Jewish organizations across the US, said it was believed the hostage-taker has strong concerns related to a female who is incarcerated at Fort Worth and has a "relationship with Al-Qaeda."
The gunman was heard demanding the release of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who is in a Texas federal prison, the Associated Press reported, citing officials it didn't identify.