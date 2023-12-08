The Netherlands is a place to accelerate your business and benefit people and the planet.

In the Netherlands you will:

• Innovate and build smart, sustainable solutions for the future.

• Find fertile ground to connect and strengthen knowledge and skills.

• Discover new perspectives supported by our Dutch entrepreneurial mindset.

• Connect with Europe and the world. You can’t beat our location!

• Create impact by harnessing the Invest in Holland network that brings together business in the Netherlands and beyond.

The Netherlands is committed to developing and finding sustainable, innovative and digital solutions to global challenges. That is why Invest in Holland is keen to welcome and assist foreign companies that contribute to this goal and strengthen our international ecosystems.

The Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) is an operational unit of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy. NFIA helps and advises foreign companies across the various stages of expansion. Our services are free and independent. Consider NFIA your partner, connecting you regionally across the Invest in Holland Network, with the resources and tools needed to make investment decisions.

We provide:

• Current, customised information on the Netherlands, relevant business locations, Dutch legislation and tax regulations, labor law, permit procedures, governmental incentives and much more through in-person or digital meetings.

• Practical solutions that simplify and optimize establishment in the Netherlands.

• Personalised support by NFIA specialists in the agrifood, chemical industry, IT & Tech, high tech systems, life sciences & health, energy and other sectors.

NFIA worldwide – MENA region, Dubai Office

In addition to our headquarters in The Hague, NFIA maintains 26 offices across the world. The office for MENA region is located at the Consulate-General in Dubai.

Historically the UAE and the Netherlands are trading nations and energy hubs with a large number of port, logistics and trading companies from Middle East having expanded into Europe by setting up in the Netherlands, as well energy and (petro) chemical companies.

DP World, dnata, Emirates, Aramex, MASDAR, TAQA, OCI, SABIC, Aramco are well-known companies from Middle East having operations in the Netherlands.

Recently the focus of NFIA MENA is mainly on securing clean hydrogen supply from Middle East, decarbonising its chemical industry operating in the Netherlands and supporting digitalization & smart logistics between the two regions.

Within the framework of several public and private sector MoUs on hydrogen and energy, concrete projects and investments are taking shape. The Netherlands is the hydrogen hub for North-Western Europe, especially for Germany with the Dutch ports closest located to Europe’s largest industrial area.