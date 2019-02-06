Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso: Five security personnel were killed in a “terrorist” attack in northern Burkina Faso on Tuesday, the army said as the country hosted a G5 Summit to seek international help against extremist fighters in the Sahel.
“A military detachment from forces ensuring security in the north at Oursi, in the Sahel were attacked by terrorists,” the army said in a statement.
“Five gendarmes were killed and three injured, including two seriously,” it said, shortly after another attack Monday left 14 civilians dead.