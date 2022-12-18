It was written in the stars. In his final appearance for Argentina on football’s biggest stage, Lionel Messi finally lifted the trophy he had craved the most. The mercurial forward, regarded as one of the best players of all time, has a cabinet full of trophies. 11 league titles, four Champions League crowns and a record seven Ballon d’Or’s. He helped his country win the Copa America last year but was missing the grandest prize of all - the FIFA World Cup. Until now. He’s got it, and it is the cherry on the top of a pretty magnificent cake.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi leads Argentina to glory over France
Those who thought that it wouldn't be all about Messi and Mbappe, hang your heads in shame