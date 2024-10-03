Watch: UAE President receives foster mothers from the Family Care Authority

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Videos News

Watch: UAE President receives foster mothers from the Family Care Authority

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a group of foster mothers caring for children.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the mothers and expressed his gratitude for their compassionate efforts in fostering these children, helping them integrate into society, and providing a nurturing family environment that supports their emotional and social wellbeing, thereby benefiting both the children and the wider community.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that their fostering of these children demonstrates a strong sense of social responsibility, adding that they set an example for others by upholding the values of generosity, compassion, and social solidarity that define Emirati society.

Next Up

Watch: UAE President congratulates award-winning students

Video: Iran attacks Israel with hundreds of missiles

Watch: How Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology educates, entertains

Devastation unfolds at site of Israeli strikes that claimed Hezbollah leader Nasrallah

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.