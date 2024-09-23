Hundreds of people in south Lebanon fled the deadliest Israeli bombardment in nearly a year of cross-border clashes between Hezbollah and Israel, a local official said. Bilal Kachmar, an official at the disaster management unit in Tyre, said "hundreds of displaced people rushed to" a school-turned-shelter in the southern city, with many others "camping out in the streets". AFP correspondents in the south saw rows of cars leaving nearby Sidon.