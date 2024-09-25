Watch: Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi

The Founder's Memorial is a permanent national tribute dedicated to commemorating the life, legacy and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE.

At The Founder's Memorial, you'll embark on a unique journey to learn about Sheikh Zayed through art, nature, words, stories, and multimedia experiences. This immersive experience offers visitors a range of personal encounters with the late Sheikh Zayed as a man and as a leader, fostering a deeper understanding of his vast influence on the UAE and the wider world.

