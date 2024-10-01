Dubai Safari Park reopened its gates to the public on October 1 2024, for its highly anticipated sixth season. The park invites Dubai residents and visitors to undertake an immersive journey into the animal world, offering unique encounters with species from across the globe. Having undergone extensive enhancements during the off-season summer months, the new season promises a remarkable new experience amidst exotic wildlife species worldwide in the heart of Dubai. On September 25, the park announced the arrival of three newborns — a white rhino and twin moon bears, following the park’s endangered species breeding programme.