Sharjah: The third edition of International Photography Festival Xposure will be held from November 21 to 24.

Themed ‘Inspiring Moments’, the popular four-day festival dedicated to celebrating everything ‘photography’ will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

Hosting 90 celebrated photographers from around the world, the exhibition will house an internationally acclaimed selection of 600 photographs.

They will be displayed in 30 individual exhibitions, along with another 120 images curated in six collective exhibitions, representing a diversity of themes and exceptional artistry.

SGMB, the organiser, said the Xposure 2018 platform will be used for 18 interactive panel discussions that will see the participation from celebrated photography experts and leading photography companies.

A hub of creativity and learning for aspiring, intermediate-level, and advanced-level photographers, the festival has 16 dedicated photography workshops and specialised courses that will deliver latest know-how on photography techniques, including framing, lighting, selection of themes, drone photography, and more.

Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, said: “The festival is a reminder that those with the power of the camera have a responsibility to use it for the good of humanity. The festival also uncovers the stories behind a memorable picture, the act of capturing it, which often exposes the photographer to several dangers, and even life risks as they fulfil their commitment to communicate important stories to the world.”

Tariq Saeed Allay, director of SGMB, said the number of entries to Xposure’s International Photography Competition has increased by 35% compared to 2017.

The competition has received more than 13,500 entries from 112 countries across its ten categories, including Travel Photography, Macro Photography, Photo Manipulation, Photojournalism, Street Photography, Best of the Emirates, Junior Category, and Architectural Photography, as well as the new categories this year, Short Film and Sharjah Government Employees.

Xposure 2018 will showcase augmented data sculptures and light projections by media artist Rafik Anadol. It is the first time that his large-scale works ‘Melting Memories’ will come to the region and take viewers inside the human brain.

Another interesting technology innovation in the photography field will be brought to Xposure 2018 by visual artist Eric Paré, who will engage the audience in a sensory experience by manipulating time, light and space through the bullet-time photography technique.

New festival features include focus groups led by renowned veterans, Timothy Allen Photography Scholarship Award, which offers its winners a 10-day residency programme, and outdoor exhibitions and events in malls in Dubai and Sharjah between November 15 and 21,

Most of the art displayed at Xposure 2018 will be sold to art buyers and collectors and the proceeds will go to charities and non-profit entities.