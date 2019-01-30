Meanwhile, customers travelling on Emirates’ flights to and from select destinations in Asia during Lunar New Year can expect a special treat between February 4 and 6. A special selection of delicacies and traditional Chinese fare await customers across all classes. To complete the travel experience, festive treats will also be available in the Emirates Lounges in Dubai, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Beijing, Shanghai and Singapore. On select flights, customers travelling in First Class and Business Class will also receive a red packet with two chocolate gold coins, symbolising the auspicious value of “lucky money” during this special occasion. In addition, those who wish to pick up a gift for family and friends can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on Duty Free items on-board from February 8 to 10 for all purchases over $95.