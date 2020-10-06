Passengers at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: Emirates airline has shared the list of countries, passengers from which should carry a negative COVID-19 test report for transiting though Dubai.

In its latest travel update, the airline has said that the COVID-19 PCR test is only mandatory for those arriving from a list of countries or/and when the destination country requires it. This is in line with the revised Dubai travel protocols announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and DIsaster Management last week.

If Dubai is the final destination, passengers must take a COVID-19 PCR test 96 hours before departure and bring the negative certificate to check in, the airline clarified. This aims at easing hassles for passengers without compromising on precautionary measures to ensure the safety of passengers.

All travellers to Dubai, including passengers with a connecting flight, must complete the health declaration form and give it to the staff at check-in. “You can download it and bring it to the airport with you, or you can complete it at check-in,” the airline stated.

Other test exemptions

Children under the age of 12 and passengers who have a moderate or severe disability are exempt from the COVID-19 test.

Now, UAE nationals are also exempt from doing the PCR test prior to departing from the origin station to Dubai. They will be tested on arrival in Dubai., Emirates stated as per the latest COVID-19 travel protocol announced by the authorities.

For those required to bring a negative certificate, the COVID-19 test must be taken a maximum of 96 hours before departure.

“The certificate must be for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Other test certificates, including antibody tests and home testing kits, are not accepted in Dubai. Bring an official, printed certificate to check in – SMS and digital certificates are not accepted. Without a printed negative test certificate, you will not be accepted on the flight,” the airline has reminded passengers.

List of countries

Negative COVID-19 PCR report still mandatory for passengers from the following countries transiting via Dubai

Middle East and Africa: Angola, Rwanda, Ivory Coast, Zambia, Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Uganda, Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia, Somaliland, Tanzania, Syria, Eritrea, Kenya, Jordan, Morocco, Iraq, South Sudan, Djibouti, Guinea, Zimbabwe, Iran, Lebanon, Israel

Europe: Czech Republic, Romania, Montenegro, Malta, Georgia, Ukraine, Greece, Croatia, Cyprus, Hungary, Russia, Slovakia, Moldova

Asia: Pakistan, India, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Philippine, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Nepal, Uzbekistan

North America: USA (California, Florida and Texas)