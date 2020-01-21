Emirates cabin crew, illustrative purposes Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE-based airline Emirates sent out an invite for applications from the UAE to fill cabin crew roles.

Cabin crew remains a coveted service role for many, with the benefit of international travel in addition to being part of a glamourous crew of service professionals. It is not an easy job and involves continuous security, fitness and flight training.

In 2019's World Travel Awards, Emirates took the title of having the best cabin crew in the world. Here's what it takes to apply to join the elite crew.

Application

The initial process is by invite only, and aspirants must apply or register interest on the careers section of the airline's website. Suitable candidates will invited for an 'assessment day'.

The airline is looking for both women and men with an open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented personalities to deliver its award-winning onboard experience to customers.

Assessment

The assessment starts with 'Group Assessment' to analyse teamwork, collaborative skills. Fitness tests come next with height and weight assessment for safe travel and service - participants are required to be in a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI) range. Language and personality tests will follow this.

After all the above processes, shortlisted candidates have a final web interview.

Dress code