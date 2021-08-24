It's raining in parts of the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology, on Tuesday evening, shared videos of rains in Al Ain and Sharjah.
According to the NCM, heavy rainfall was reported in many parts of Al Ain, while moderate rainfall was recorded over some internal areas of Sharjah.
The NCM issued a yellow and orange weather alert for convective clouds. According to the NCM, convective clouds were monitored over eastern and southern regions of the country by late afternoon. The weather bureau told Gulf News that cloud seeding operations were conducted to enhance rainfall in the region.
Convective clouds, are formed due to high surface temperatures on land causing warm humid air to rise through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere.
Rainy and cloudy weather is expected to continue till 8:30pm tonight.
A decrease in temperatures is also expected starting tonight, after the sighting of the Suhail star today.
The star was sighted on Tuesday, 50 minutes earlier than dawn, stated Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.
UAE temperatures are now expected to take a shift as the appearance of the Suhail star marks the beginning of the end of the scorching summer heat.