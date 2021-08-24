Dubai: The star Suhail was sighted on Tuesday, bringing relief to UAE residents that the scorching summer days are coming to a close.
The star was sighted on Tuesday, 50 minutes earlier than dawn, stated Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.
UAE temperatures are now expected to take a shift as the appearance of the Suhail star marks the beginning of the end of the scorching summer heat.
With more people staying in the country this year because of COVID-19 and temperatures near 50°C some days, the news is a welcome relief.
Suhail is the second brightest star in the night sky, after Sirius from the constellation Canis Major. It is 27 million years old, and 310 light years away from Earth. According to the ancient and traditional Emirati calendar Al Drour, the emergence of Suhail heralds the end of the traditional pearl diving season and the beginning of clement weather.