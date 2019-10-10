Residents share videos of hail and heavy rain on social media

It's raining in parts of the UAE Image Credit: Instagram/ NCM

Also in this package Pictures: Heavy rain and hailstorms lash parts of UAE

Dubai: Heavy rain and hail lashed parts of the UAE on Thursday afternoon, resulting in wadis to overflow, inundating some streets.

The National Centre of Meteorology said heavy rain with hail was reported over Al Madam in Sharjah, Al Manaie, and Shish-Khor Fakkan Road while heavy showers lashed Al Hiyar in Al Ain, Al Dhafra area of Madinat Zayed, and Wadi Esfai or Bulaidah on Thursday afternoon.

Residents eagerly shared videos of hail hitting the ground on social media. Others showed motorists wading through flooded streets and near overflowing wadis, which police have repeatedly cautioned against as they could be swept by the current.

Al Shiweb, also in Al Ain, recorded moderate to heavy rain. The areas of Al Faqa in Al Ain and Hatta received light to moderate rain.

Weekened weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy with a probability of convective clouds formation over some northern and eastern areas.

Humidity will increase by Friday night until Saturday morning over the coast. Residents in the eastern region are advised to take precautions as fog could form and visibility could drop.

On Saturday, relative humidity will increase by evening extending on Sunday morning over western areas.