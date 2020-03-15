Winds kicked up dust at Al Qudra on November 10 Image Credit: Sankha Kar/ Gulf News

The National Center of Meteorology stated that in general, the day is going to be cloudy and hazy. Light rain is expected over some parts of the UAE, especially near the coast.

There have been reports of light rain near Al Ain international airport, this morning so stay alert If you’re to or from these places.

In general, temperatures across the country will be between 27°C to 30°C. While minimum temperatures will be between 16°C to 18°C.

Strong winds will also blow over some parts affecting visibility as these winds can carry dust with them, making conditions difficult to drive in.