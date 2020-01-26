Residents can also expect strong winds, scattered clouds and a chance of rain

Temperatures in Ajman to stay between 17° C to 19°C. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: If you’re heading towards the coast on January 26, be on the lookout for rough sea conditions.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a yellow warning for residents, to be alert for rough to very rough sea conditions, with a wave height of 6 to 9ft.

This rough conditions will settle down only by January 27, Monday.

In general, your day is looking sunny. Current temperatures are between 13°C (Al Ain) to 18°C (Fujairah). Umm Al Quwain is at 15° C. While Ajman, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are between 17° C to 19°C. Maximum temperatures will be in the early 20s.

Additionally, cloud cover might increase during the day, with a chance of rainfall over some parts of the country.

The relative humidity will be around 70 per cent. Strong winds are expected, especially in the evenings, making the weather chilly.