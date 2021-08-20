Planning to head outdoors this weekend? Don’t forget to carry your umbrella along as it might rain in some parts of the UAE.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be partly cloudy and dusty at times.
Low clouds are expected over the east coast. There is a chance of convective clouds formation Eastward maybe rainy by afternoon. If you are on the road, it is advised to drive slowly as the roads will be slippery due to the rain. Also, be careful as there is a yellow dust alert, warning drivers of poor visibility.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 27 and 31 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 45.1 °C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra area) at 13.30 UAE local time.
Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds might cause dust and sand to blow across exposed areas, reducing horizontal visibility. According to the NCM the wind speed can be up to 40 Km/hr today.
The sea is predicted to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.