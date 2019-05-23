People enjoy the pleasant weather in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Humidity levels will reach 100 per cent in Dubai and Sharjah and 99 per cent in Abu Dhabi this weekend with a chance of rain in the east of the country early next week.

Weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy and hazy at times on Friday and Saturday. More clouds will form in the eastern part of the UAE by Saturday.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds, becoming slight to moderate, freshening at times by afternoon will affect some internal areas on Friday.

The mercury will rise by Saturday with a chance of rain by Sunday and Monday at noon near the mountain areas in Fujairah.