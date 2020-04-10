Temperatures are going to be between 38°C to 41°C

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramazan

UAE: Residents can expect hot and hazy weather on Friday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, hot and hazy weather is predicted in the uAE till Sunday. Residents can expect an increase in cloud cover today.

Strong winds will also be blowing over some parts of the country. These winds can carry dust with them, making conditions hazy.

There was slight rainfall reported over parts of Al Ain last nigh. While there has been no prediction of rain for today, carry an umbrella as a precaution, if you're leaving home for an essential activity.