Parts of Abu Dhabi will witness fog formation today, reducing visibility.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow and red warning for people near the internal areas in Abu Dhabi, to be on the look out for mist formation that could further impact visibility in those areas.

In general, residents can expect scattered cloud formation throughout the day.

It is expected to be cold at night so carry something warm if you’re heading outdoors.

There will be light to moderate winds blowing over parts of the county which might make the weather chilly. The relative humidity will be 77 per cent.

Temperatures across the UAE will be between 23°C to 26°C near the coast in some internal areas of the country.