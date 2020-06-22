UAE weather: UAE residents can expect a drop in temperature today. According to the National Center of Meteorology, temperatures are expected to come down on Monday and seas are expected to be rough in the evening.
In general your day is looking cloudy and dusty. Strong winds blowing over some parts of the country at a speed of 55km/h that might contribute to dusty weather as these winds will pick up sandand particles with them. Poor visibility is predicted.
The NCM issued a yellow-red warning in some internal parts of the country this morning to warn residents of poor visibility due to fog formation. Visibility is expected to be less than 1,000 metres.
The percentage of humidity will be between 60% to 80% so if you’re going out in the evening, expect conditions to be sultry.
Temperatures are expected to be between 42°C to 44°C. Seas are expected t be rough to very rough today. If you're heading towards the beach, we advise residents to take precautions.