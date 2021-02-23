UAE residents beware of thick fog in Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain. It’s mostly sunny in Dubai, Sharjah and other emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times especially by night Westward. There is fog over Al Khtim and Al Wathbah Al Ain-Abu Dhabi Road, and Sieh Shuaib – Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi-Dubai Road. The NCM has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi.
Motorists are advised to drive slowly, and observe a safe distance in between the vehicles to avoid collision due to poor visibility during foggy weather.
It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times especially over the sea with a speed of 10 – 20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 27 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27 and 32 °C. And, the lowest will be between 13 and 18 °C.