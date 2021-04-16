It is a good time to go outdoors this weekend as we have a pleasant weather in general but a little hazy in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be cloudy in general, cloudy at times and hazy over some areas with another significant drop in temperatures.
We can expect some moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds especially over the sea causing blowing dust over exposed areas, with a speed of 15 - 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 32 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 34 and 38 °C. And, the lowest will be between 19 and 23 °C.