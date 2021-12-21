It's officially winter time in the UAE! Time to pull out your jackets and sweaters.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy in general.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 and 29 °C. And, the lowest will be between 12 and 16 °C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 10 °C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 7.15am UAE local time.
Humidity levels will increase by night and Wednesday morning over some Northern internal and coastal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.