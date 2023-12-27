Dubai: Motorists in Abu Dhabi are advised to be careful on the roads as the Met office has issued a fog alert in some parts of the capital. The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi until 10am. Fog was reported over Saih Shuaib and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Street from Al Falah towards Kizad, Abu Dhabi this morning.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued safety measures during fog for motorists to keep safe distance between vehicles, keep to the posted speed limit, do not turn on your hazard lights, and to keep to your lane.
According to the weather bureau, it will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 25 and 30°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 24 to 28°C in the coastal areas and islands and 14 to 19°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 10.9°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 3.45am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 31.7°C in Sweihan, Al Ain at 3.15pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal and islands and 65-85 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening westward over the sea at the speed 10 – 20 reaching 30km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate and rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.