Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) have warned people to stay away from wadis from Saturday to Tuesday next week due to a threat of flash floods.
“An extension of surface low pressure will lead to a flow of moist warm airmass from the south, accompanied with an upper trough of low pressure from the north, leading to the formation of convective rain over scattered areas,” read an NCM statement.
This will lead to intense rain, thunder and lightning, resulting in flash floods, poor horizontal visibility due to sand and dust, and rough sea conditions. Drivers are advised to take care.