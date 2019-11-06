Rainfall averaged between moderate and heavy affected Fujairah, Khorfakkan, Kalba and the eastern coast cities, resulting in rushing water in the valleys and plateaus, and flooding on roads and low-lying areas. Light winds accompanied by lightning and thunder blew, and temperatures were significantly lower than normal while the sky remains overcast. Residents of the areas affected by rain took to the mountainous areas, valleys and waterfalls to enjoy the weather. WAM Image Credit:

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) have warned people to stay away from wadis from Saturday to Tuesday next week due to a threat of flash floods.

“An extension of surface low pressure will lead to a flow of moist warm airmass from the south, accompanied with an upper trough of low pressure from the north, leading to the formation of convective rain over scattered areas,” read an NCM statement.