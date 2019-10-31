A family enjoys a visit to the beach in Dubai Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can cheer as winter seems to be officially starting. There’s going to be a slight dip in temperatures today, making the weather very feasible for outdoor activities.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE, residents can expect a slight drop in temperatures, with cloud cover increasing, causing overcast skies. Strong winds will also be blowing at a speed of 20-40km/hour making the overall weather pleasant.

High temperatures across the emirates will be around 37° C with humidity hovering between 60 to 70 per cent.

Cyclone Kyarr has caused flooding and rain in some parts of the UAE this week, 20 families were moved for their safety in one of these regions.

Kyarr is expected to be downgraded into a tropical storm over the next 48 hours, but flooding caused by water surges (increase in sea levels) could still continue to affect the UAE’s east coast, according the NCM.