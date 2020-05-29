Make sure you have your masks, gloves on; plus, don't forget to maintain social distance

You cannot go to a park without your masks on as the current precautionary measures stipulate Image Credit: Gulf News

DUBAI: As Dubai parks and public beaches reopen, Dubai Municipality has stressed on the need to adhere to precautionary measures.

A video message by Dubai Media Office tweeted last night tells the public what to expect if they’re headed to the parks over the weekend.

As the video shows, all parks now have instructions by Dubai Municipality clearly displayed: Wear face masks, disposable gloves, maintain two metres social distance and use hand sanitisers before entry and exit. Also be prepared to get your temperature recorded when you enter. Make sure you stand on the allocated spaces while buying tickets, viewing galleries etc.

Keep within stipulated capacities in any space, whether it’s outdoors, indoors, even inside elevators.

Parks in Dubai have reopened in three phases

The first phase (May 12-18) included the opening of the external tracks and family squares, as the external tracks were opened in Zabeel, Al Safa, Al Barsha South, Al Sufouh, Al Mankhool, Al Liseily, Nad Al Sheba-2 parks, as well as Nad Al Sheba-4 Park, Al Worood in Nad Al Sheba-4, Al Twar 2 and 3 parks, and the Mosque Park, in addition to Al Mizhar-1, 2 and 4, Al Qusais 2 and 3, Nadd Al Hamr and the Al Warqaa-2 parks. The first phase also includes the opening of 72 family squares.

The second phase started on May 18 and included the opening of 70 parks, which included neighbourhood parks and pond parks as well as the Miracle Cave and the Glasshouse in Quranic Park, in addition to new yards of Maintenance Department in 34 locations that were ready but have not been handed over.