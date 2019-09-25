The Korean Consulate General in Dubai brings Do Dance Company to perform in Sharjah

The Korean Consulate General in Dubai will hold cultural and musical show as part of the Korea Week.

Dubai: The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai will hold a Korean cultural and musical event on October 4 at the Sharjah Cultural Palace as part of the 2019 Korea Week.

Korean cultural and musical troupes will be flown her from Korean to perform in Sharjah which is also known as the cultural capital of the Arab World.

The Consulate has invited Do Dance Company, which consists of dancers, Pansori (Korean Opera) singer Pang SuMi, and Hanbok (Korean Traditional Costume) Designer Seol MiHwa. Do Dance has prepared a dazzling programme to cater to the UAE audience.

The programme includes: Fan Dance, Drum Dance, Gayageum Folk Medley, Pansori, and Hanbok Fashion Show. Hanbok Fashion Show will highlight the beauty and elegance of Korean traditional costumes and dresses, as well as feature modern designs of hanbok dresses.